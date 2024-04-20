1/6 Thaler 1860 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)