Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1860 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
- COINSNET (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
