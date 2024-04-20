Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1860 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3519 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 F at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1860 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler
