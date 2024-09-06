Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1860

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1860 B
Reverse Krone 1860 B
Krone 1860 B
Average price 7300 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1860 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1860 B Mining
Thaler 1860 B Mining
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 128
Obverse Thaler 1860 B
Reverse Thaler 1860 B
Thaler 1860 B
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 136
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1860 B
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1860 B
1/3 Thaler 1860 B
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 F
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 F
1/6 Thaler 1860 F
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B
1/6 Thaler 1860 B
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search