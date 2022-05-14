Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 364. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
