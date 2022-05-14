Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 364. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

