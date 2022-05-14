1/6 Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 364. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

