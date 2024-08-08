Krone 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1860 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)