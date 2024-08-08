Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1860 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1860 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1860 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1860 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
8173 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1860 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
6322 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1860 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

