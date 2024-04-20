Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,667)
  • Weight 8,329 g
  • Pure silver (0,1786 oz) 5,5554 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2162 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 8, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

