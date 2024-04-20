Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,667)
- Weight 8,329 g
- Pure silver (0,1786 oz) 5,5554 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2162 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
