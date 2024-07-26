Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
