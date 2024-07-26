Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1860 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1860 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31187 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,050. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU53
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

