Thaler 1860 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

