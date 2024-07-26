Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1860 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
