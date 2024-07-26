Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1860 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1860 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1860 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21046 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (7)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1860 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1860 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search