2 Pfennig 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

