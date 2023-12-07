Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- WAG (2)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search