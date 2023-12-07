Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1864 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1864 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - November 21, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

