Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1864

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1864 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1864 B Mining
Thaler 1864 B Mining
Average price 170 $
Sales
1 59
Obverse Thaler 1864 B
Reverse Thaler 1864 B
Thaler 1864 B
Average price 120 $
Sales
1 69
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B
1/6 Thaler 1864 B
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B
2 Neu Groschen 1864 B
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 19

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1864 B
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1864 B
5 Pfennig 1864 B
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Pfennig 1864 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1864 B
2 Pfennig 1864 B
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 20
