2 Neu Groschen 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (4) No grade (5)