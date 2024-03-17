Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (4)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
