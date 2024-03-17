Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5113 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Höhn (4)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1864 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

