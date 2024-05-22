Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2616 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
