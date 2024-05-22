1/6 Thaler 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2616 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

