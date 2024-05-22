Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2616 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
