Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Pfennig 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 450 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
