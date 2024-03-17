Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Pfennig 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1864 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 5 Pfennig 1864 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 450 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1864 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search