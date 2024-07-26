Thaler 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 5, 2008.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (22) XF (30) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1)

