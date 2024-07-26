Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 5, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
