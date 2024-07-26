Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1864 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1864 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 5, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1864 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search