Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1864 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1864 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1864 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 B "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

