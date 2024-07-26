Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1864 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Teutoburger (7)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search