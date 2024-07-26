Thaler 1864 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1864 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place March 12, 2014.

