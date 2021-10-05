Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1637 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
