Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1855 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1855 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1637 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1855 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

