Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1853
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search