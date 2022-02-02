Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1853 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1853 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1853 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2599 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1853 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1853 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search