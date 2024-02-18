5 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 242. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

