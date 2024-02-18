Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 242. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Search