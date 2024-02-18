Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Pfennig 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 5 Pfennig 1863 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 242. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

