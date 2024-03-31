Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Pfennig 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place July 19, 2018.
