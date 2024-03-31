Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Pfennig 1869 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 5 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 7,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 114. Bidding took place July 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (22)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1869 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search