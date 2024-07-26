2 Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (20) AU (58) XF (143) VF (38) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (2)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Felzmann (6)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (5)

GINZA (3)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (13)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (26)

ICE (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (51)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numedux (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (8)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (16)

UBS (3)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (28)

WCN (5)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (1)