Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
