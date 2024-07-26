Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1858 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1858 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1858 F at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

