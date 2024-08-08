Krone 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1868 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)