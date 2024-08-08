Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Krone 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Krone 1868 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Krone 1868 B - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Krone 1868 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1868 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15779 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1868 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
12644 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Krone 1868 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

