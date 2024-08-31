Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1868

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1868 B
Reverse Krone 1868 B
Krone 1868 B
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1868 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1868 B
1/2 Krone 1868 B
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1868 B Mining
Reverse Thaler 1868 B Mining
Thaler 1868 B Mining
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 84
Obverse Thaler 1868 B
Reverse Thaler 1868 B
Thaler 1868 B
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B
2 Neu Groschen 1868 B
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Neu Groschen 1868 B
Reverse Neu Groschen 1868 B
Neu Groschen 1868 B
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 13

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B
1 Pfennig 1868 B
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 29
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search