Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1868 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1868 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1868 B "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 7, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 7, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

