Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1868 B "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 "Mining" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (11)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (12)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1868 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search