Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3619 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

