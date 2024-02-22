1 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3619 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) RD (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Russiancoin (21)

Stephen Album (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)