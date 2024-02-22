Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3619 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (21)
- Stephen Album (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
