Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

