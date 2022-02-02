2 Neu Groschen 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

