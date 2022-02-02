Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
