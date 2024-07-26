Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

