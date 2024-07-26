Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
