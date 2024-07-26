Thaler 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

