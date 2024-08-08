Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Krone 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,556 g
- Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1868
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Krone 1868 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5273 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
