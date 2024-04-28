Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 17,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
