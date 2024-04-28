Neu Groschen 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) No grade (8)