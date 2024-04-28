Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1868 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1868 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 17,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1868 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

