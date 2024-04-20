Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Neu Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
