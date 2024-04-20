Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1863 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1863 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (15)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1863 B at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

