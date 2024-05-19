Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1837 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1837 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2800 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • WAG (8)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1837 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
