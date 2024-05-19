Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1837 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2800 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (4)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- WAG (8)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search