Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1837

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1837 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1837 G
10 Thaler 1837 G
Average price 14000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Thaler 1837 G
Reverse 5 Thaler 1837 G
5 Thaler 1837 G
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1837 G
Reverse Ducat 1837 G
Ducat 1837 G
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1837 G
Reverse Thaler 1837 G
Thaler 1837 G
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Thaler 1837 G
Reverse Thaler 1837 G
Thaler 1837 G
Average price 300 $
Sales
1 98
Obverse Thaler 1837 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1837 G Mining
Thaler 1837 G Mining
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 10

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1837 G
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1837 G
3 Pfennig 1837 G
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1837 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1837 G
1 Pfennig 1837 G
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 19
