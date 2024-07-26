Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1837 G "Type 1837-1838" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1837 G "Type 1837-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1837 G "Type 1837-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

