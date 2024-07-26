Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1837 G "Type 1837-1838" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
