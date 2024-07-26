Thaler 1837 G "Type 1837-1838" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (27) XF (42) VF (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)

