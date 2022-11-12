Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1837 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 3 Pfennig 1837 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 G at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1837 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search