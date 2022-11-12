Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
