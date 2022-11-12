3 Pfennig 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1837 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

