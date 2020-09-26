Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1837 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1837 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1837 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1755 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

