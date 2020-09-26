Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1837 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
1755 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search