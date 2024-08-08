Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1837 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1837 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3760 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2023 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
6893 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 G at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
