Ducat 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3760 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Сondition XF (4) VF (1)