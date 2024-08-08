Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1837 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3760 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
2023 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
6893 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
