Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Golden coins Ducat of Frederick Augustus II - Saxony-Albertine

type-coin
type-coin

Ducat 1836-1838

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1836 G 0 01837 G 0 51838 G 0 5
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search