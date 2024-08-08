Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8334 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5427 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
8346 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
