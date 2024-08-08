Ducat 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8334 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4)