Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1838 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Ducat 1838 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8334 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 G at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5427 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 G at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
8346 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CHF
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 G at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 G at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1838 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1838 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search