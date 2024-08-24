Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1838

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1838 G
Reverse 10 Thaler 1838 G
10 Thaler 1838 G
Average price 8400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Thaler 1838 G
Reverse 5 Thaler 1838 G
5 Thaler 1838 G
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1838 G
Reverse Ducat 1838 G
Ducat 1838 G
Average price 7800 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1838 G
Reverse Thaler 1838 G
Thaler 1838 G
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse Thaler 1838 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1838 G Mining
Thaler 1838 G Mining
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 117

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1838 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1838 G
1 Pfennig 1838 G
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 34
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search