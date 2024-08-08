Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1838 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
