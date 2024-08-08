Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1838 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 10 Thaler 1838 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1838 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1838 G at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
8935 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1838 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
7902 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1838 G at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

