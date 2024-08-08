10 Thaler 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1838 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,800. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)