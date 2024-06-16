Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1838 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1838 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

