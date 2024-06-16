Thaler 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (26) XF (56) VF (21) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (3)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (15)

Künker (23)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (9)