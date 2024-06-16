Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
