Thaler 1838 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,450. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

