Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1838 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1838 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1838 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,450. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
568 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1838 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

