Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1838 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1838 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,450. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1838 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
