Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1838 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2062 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (21)
- WAG (6)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search