Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1837 G "Type 1836-1837" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1837 G "Type 1836-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1837 G "Type 1836-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 G at auction Ars Time - April 25, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date April 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

