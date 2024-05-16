Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1837 G "Type 1836-1837" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1837 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
