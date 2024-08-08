5 Thaler 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1837 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

