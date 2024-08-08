Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1837 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
