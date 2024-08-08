Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1837 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1837 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
16366 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
13908 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
