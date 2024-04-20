Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1823 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (3)
- Stack's (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 6, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 8, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
