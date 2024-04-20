Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1823 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1823 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1823 S - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - October 6, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - October 6, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date October 6, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - September 8, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - September 8, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date September 8, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - June 2, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - June 2, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1823 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine copper coins Saxony-Albertine coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search