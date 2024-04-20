3 Pfennig 1823 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1823 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2569 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) BN (4) Service NGC (4)