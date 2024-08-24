Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1823

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1823 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1823 I.G.S.
Ducat 1823 I.G.S.
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 225
Obverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1823 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Average price 85 $
Sales
1 18
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S.
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 11

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1823 S
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1823 S
3 Pfennig 1823 S
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 13
