Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Berk (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (11)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Berk - September 4, 2019
Seller Berk
Date September 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1823 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

