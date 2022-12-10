Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Berk (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (11)
- Numisbalt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1823 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search