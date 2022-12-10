Thaler 1823 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition AU (7) XF (20) VF (4) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Berk (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (4)

Höhn (4)

Künker (11)

Numisbalt (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (4)