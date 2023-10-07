1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (5) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)