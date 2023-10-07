Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
