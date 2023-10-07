Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

