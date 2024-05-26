Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1823 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

