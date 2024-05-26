Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
123 ... 11
