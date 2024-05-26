Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (28) XF (102) VF (77) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

