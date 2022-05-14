1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1367 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (4)