Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1367 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

