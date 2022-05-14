Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1367 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
